Bonnie La Galle

Bonnie Fay La Galle, age 90, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 27, 2025, at Heritage Nursing Home in Chanute, Kansas. Bonnie was born Sept. 12, 1935, to Clarence Roller and Stella (Blair) Roller in Purdy, Mo.
She was baptized at First Christian Church of Olathe, Kansas. She graduated in 1953 from Olathe High School. On Nov. 3, 1957, she married the love of her life, Carl Dean La Galle, at First Christian Church, the same church where she had been baptized.
Following their marriage, Bonnie and Carl made their home on a farm outside of Paola, Kansas, before later moving their family to a farm between Iola and Colony, Kansas. Bonnie worked in banking and enjoyed a wide range of crafts. She especially treasured time spent with her family and took great joy in her grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Roller and Lee Roller; and three sisters, Marie Lynson, Alice Jefferies, and Mildred Nevinski.
She is survived by her husband, Carl La Galle of the home; two children, Leon La Galle and wife Diane, and Laura Baker and husband Jim; six grandchildren, Lisa Raines and husband Larry, Jared La Galle and wife Carla, Crystal Coakley and husband John, Anna Doolittle and husband Bobby, Kenny Baker and wife Kelly, and Carla Smith and husband Dan; and two great-grandchildren, Brycen Baker and Asher Sievers.
Services were Friday, Jan. 2, at Iola’s First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or First Baptist Church of Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement