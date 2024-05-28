Bonnie Sjogren

Bonnie E. Sjogren, age 74, Concordia, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 21, 1950 in Colony, to Earl R. and Mary E. (Best) Clemans, Jr.
Bonnie graduated from Crest High School in 1968, graduated from Fort Scott Community College in 1970, and attended Kansas State University.
She married Charles Sjogren on Feb. 5, 1972 in Colony.
Bonnie owned and operated Antiques from Kansas for several years. She also helped Charles on the farm and did “everything but run the planter and the combine.”
She served on the board of trustees and as an elder for First Presbyterian Church, Concordia. She was a former board member of the Cloud County Fair and NCK CASA. Bonnie was an avid gardener and loved her flowers and garden.
She is survived by her husband, Charles, Concordia; son, Chuck Sjogren (Jennifer), Concordia; daughter, Kimba Sjogren (Alan Young), Wichita; grandchildren, Brianna Goding (Tyler), Samantha Sjogren (Blake Mikesell), Stella Young and Ruby Sjogren; great-grandchildren, Sutton Goding and Tucker Mikesell; step-grandchildren, Natalie Young, Grant Young and Jade Sanders (Kruze); step-great-grandchildren, Kimberly Sanders and Calla Sanders; brothers, Dwight Clemans, Texas, and Arvin Clemans (Kathy), Iola, and sister-in-law, Wanda Clemans, Derby.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Marvin Clemans
It was Bonnie’s wish to be cremated. Memorial services are at 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, with Celebrant Samantha Stensaas officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. all at the funeral home. A private family burial will be later at Saron Lutheran Cemetery, Concordia.
The family suggests memorials to Meadowlark Hospice in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
