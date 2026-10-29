Bruce Williams

Oct. 17, 1950 – Oct. 25, 2026
Published: October 29, 2026
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Oct. 17, 1950 – Oct. 25, 2026

Bruce Williams, 76, Berryton, formerly of Le Roy, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

A private family graveside in Logue Cemetery, Le Roy, will be made at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice and sent to Van Arsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 8, Le Roy, KS 66857.

Bruce was born in Burlington on Oct. 17, 1950, to Doyle and Bertha (Volland) Williams. He is survived by his sister Gayla (Dennis) Crotts, Le Roy.

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