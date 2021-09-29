Bud Bynum went to our Lord on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Born to Ralph and Wilma in Lone Elm, Bud grew up and went to school in Mildred. After graduation, Bud joined the Navy.
He was 88.
He worked at Goodyear for over 34 years. After retirement, he volunteered at Door Step for another 20 years and as well as volunteered to mow church lawns.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; son, Mark and his wife, Edie, daughter, Faith, and granddaughter, Suzette.
Services will be at a later date.
