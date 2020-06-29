Raymond K. “Bud” Sifers of Bronson, departed this earth on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at age 63.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond “Bud” and Alberta Sifers.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna, his beloved children, Haley Glover and husband Jason, Michael Sebbert and wife Brooke, and Casey Stotts and wife Becca; precious grandchildren Devin Hall, Jayden Glover, Ella Glover, and Kailian Stotts; sisters, Candace Sifers and Cindy Masters and husband Frank, and countless other friends and family who will all miss him dearly.
Bud was a member of Iola High School class of 1974, and spent the majority of his life in the Iola area. He was an active member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. He loved music, westerns, and spending time with his family, and he never once met a stranger.
A graveside service in honor of Bud will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Bud are suggested to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church of Iola, and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.