Candy Fletcher

Candice “Candy” Annice Fletcher, age 67, died on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1956, in Kansas City, Kan., to John D. Mahan and Joan L. (Schowengerdt) Mahan.
She married James “J.T.” Fletcher on Oct. 22, 1991, in Miami, Okla.
Survivors include her husband; children, Tiffany Brasil; and stepchildren, Clinton Fletcher, Jenna Sprague, and Shannon Zoglmanns.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
