Carl A. Otto, 99, of Le Roy, passed away Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
Carl was born in Pierce, Neb., on Feb. 12, 1926, the second child of Clyde and Myrtle (Watson) Otto. He attended high school at Crawford Community High School of Kansas. He dropped out of high school to proudly serve the U.S. Army during World War II. Carl served under Gen. Patton in Germany during the Battle of The Bulge. He earned three bronze battle stars; one Presidential Citation and two Meritorious Unit Citations. Carl was a life member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Upon his return home, Carl earned his GED and later graduated from Pittsburg State University. Carl married Altha Faye McCants July 20, 1947. He started his teaching and coaching career in Walker, Mo., and later went to Elk Falls and to Elsmore, where he spent the next 13 years coaching, teaching and eventually becoming principal and superintendent of schools. From there Carl went to Uniontown where he was the high school principal for seven years. Carl finished his career at Colony as Superintendent of the Crest Schools, retiring in 1988.
Upon retirement Carl and Faye moved to the family farm where Faye was born and raised. He operated a small cattle herd until Faye passed away in 2001. Carl then moved to Pittsburg after a tornado struck the family farm. Carl was a man of many talents. He loved to write, and he wrote and published several books. Carl was also very artistic. He did sign painting and later took up clay sculpting after moving to Le Roy. In his earlier years he was a handyman and mechanic at local car garages. He was a bulldozer operator, house painter, carpenter, plumber, electrician and roofer.
Carl was honored to have been a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Kansas for over 78 years. He was a life member of Neosho Lodge No. 27 of Le Roy, Black Diamond Lodge No. 274 of Weir, and Hebron Lodge No. 314 of Gridley. He has been Master of Cherokee Lodge No. 119 of Cherokee and Neosho Lodge No. 27 of Le Roy, Xenia No. 47 and Virginia No. 315. He also served as District Deputy Grand Master. Carl also served many years as a Scout Master, Little League baseball coach, volunteered as a Red Coat at Pittsburg Hospital and was a member of the Bronson Ruritan Club.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne Otto, Walter Otto, Conard Otto; sister Aleatha Otto May; two daughter-in-laws, Debbie Wilson Otto and Jonita Hunt Otto; two grandsons, Carl William Otto and Christopher William Otto and his wife, Faye, the love of his life.
Carl is survived by two sons, William “Bill” Otto and wife Phyllis of Le Roy and Kenny Otto and wife Diana of Mound City; brother William Otto and wife Marita, Pittsburg; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews and a community of dear friends and Masonic Brothers.
A memorial service will be Friday, Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. at Mound City Christian Church in Mound City. Visitation will begin at 10, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s name to the Kansas Masonic Foundation.
Donations can be sent to Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth Street, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
