Carl Baker

Carl E. Baker age 75, of Iola, KS passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. Carl was born on February 28, 1945 in Iola, KS the son of Merrill W. and Louise Ruth (Brown) Baker Sr.
On January 14, 1974, Carl married Diana Walters. Carl and Diana have been married for 46 years and she survives at their home. Carl worked as a roofer for many years until he was no longer able due to M.S. Carl was a member of the Community Baptist Church; he enjoyed going fishing when he could, watching football and baseball and old westerns on TV. Being with his grandchildren was his highlight in life.
Including his wife Diana, Carl is survived by children, Teresa McKowen (Jim) of Grand Jct, Colo., Kathy Starr of Denver, Colo., Danny Baker of Grand Jct, Colo., Michele Baker of Grand Jct, Colo., Angela Cline (KC) of LaHarpe, Crystal Goodner (Craig) of Chanute, Chris Baker (Katie) of Chanute; siblings, Gary Baker of Gas, Merrill Baker Jr. of Miami, Okla. Kenneth Baker of Holland, Mich. Louise Weohr of Iola, Fransico Baker of Mexico, Jim Baker of Afton, Okla.; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Kasondra Berry; and siblings David Baker, Allen Baker and Shirley Baker.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Highland Cemetery, Iola. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Research Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.