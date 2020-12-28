Carl Heinlein

Carl R. Heinlein died on Dec. 11, 2020. He was born May 31, 1931.
Carl was a great husband, father and grandfather, and was beloved by all who knew him. He passed away quietly at home after a prolonged illness. Carl is the son of Memie and Beecher Heinlein of Colony, and is a graduate of Colony High School where he excelled in academics, football, baseball and basketball. Carl attended Iola Junior College until the outbreak of the Korean War. In December 1950, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Orleck (DD-886) and saw action in Korea. He earned the National Defense, Korean Service, United Nations and Good Conduct Medals.
Upon discharge from the Navy, Carl became a private detective in San Francisco. There, he met Norma Siliznoff, whom he married in Reno, Nev. in 1955. Later, Carl and Norma moved to Southern California and lived in El Monte before retiring to Apple Valley and later Hesperia, Calif. Carl worked for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for most of his career.
Carl’s passion was his family. He spent his lifetime doing projects, camping and raising his sons to be people of character. From taking the boys to professional football and basketball games to teaching them about sports, camping, and horses and farming, Carl was always involved. A great role model, all his children served in the military. He spent his life with his adored wife, Norma. After the children left, Carl and Norma spent their lives with travel from Alaska and Hawaii and all across the Lower 48. Normally these travels included visits to family where, as with their children, Carl and Norma devoted themselves to knowing and loving their grandchildren.
He is survived by his three sons, Bill, Bruce, and George, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be interned at Riverside National Cemetery alongside his beloved wife.