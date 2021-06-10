Carl Young

Carl “Junior” Young, 83, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Carl was born in Chanute, on Aug. 17, 1937. He was the son of Carl and Edith (Herndon) Young.
Carl was a high school graduate from Neosho Falls, Class of 1956. He then joined the Army from 1957 to 1959. He was a retired technician from Bob Allen Ford in Overland Park.
Carl married the love of his life, Ona J. Lassman (Young) in Miami, Okla., on June 9, 1960.
Carl thoroughly enjoyed Nascar, whether it was going to the races and sitting in the stands, or watching the races on TV, sitting in his recliner. Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. were his favorite to see race and win. He loved going camping with the Family Campers and RVer’s Association, where he made a lot of lifelong friends. He also loved camping with his family. Traveling to Arizona for the winter with Ona and meeting all his camping buddies was what he looked forward to every year. He never met a stranger, and loved talking to anyone. He gave the best advice, especially on a vehicle that wasn’t running right. He told the best stories about the past and what he remembered about everyone. Carl also had the best laugh. One thing that everyone will be remembering him saying is “well, well, well.”
Carl is survived by a son, Keith A. Young, of Shawnee; daughters Lisa M. Hardwick of Olathe, and Pamela J. Young of Shawnee; grandchildren Kayla Roberts (Jeremey), Brooke Hardwick, and Skylar Najar-Young; great-grandchildren Austin Roberts and Carson Roberts; and siblings James Young, Olathe, Emma Lou Dolen Iola, Margaret Chapman, Denton, Texas, Linda Sullivan (John), Junction City, and John Young (Susan) Independence, Mo.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife; son-in-law Michael Hardwick; his parents; one brother; and four sisters.
The family would like to send a thank you to all the Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center nurses and staff and Prairie Winds Hospice nurses for all the loving care they gave to Carl in the time he was with them.
Cremation has taken place at Amos Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life gathering with military honors is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Cedarvale Cemetery, Neosho Falls.