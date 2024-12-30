 | Mon, Dec 30, 2024
Carol Cescon

Jan. 4, 1947 - Dec. 22, 2024

Obituaries

December 30, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Carol Ann (Smith) Cescon, age 77, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Overland Park, Kan., on Dec. 22, 2024.

Carol was born on Jan. 4, 1947, in Gas, Kan., to Clarence and Cleo Smith.

She graduated from Iola High School in 1965 and Iola Junior College in 1967.

On June 3, 1967, Carol married David Cescon, making Iola their lifetime home.

Carol was preceded in death by her son, Brad Cescon.

She is survived by her husband, David Cescon; daughter, Tammy (David) Hale; brother, Clarence (Connie) Smith; and sister, Jeannie Rankin.

In honor of Carol’s wishes, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

