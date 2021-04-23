Carol Thompson

Carol J. Thompson, 88, of Elsmore, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Diversicare in Chanute after a long battle with dementia. Carol was born on March 9, 1933, in Newton, the daughter of Loy and Marguerite M. (Spain) Munday.
Carol married Joe M. Thompson on March 23, 1968, and celebrated 53 years of marriage together this year. Carol and Joe lived east of Humboldt during their life together and Carol worked for many years at the school board office.
Carol is survived by husband, Joe; children, Denise Seiler and husband Mike of Chanute, Neal Galloway and wife Rhonda of Humboldt; siblings, Marsha Gray of Buffalo, Alan Munday of Colo.; sister-in-law, Milly Cress of Texas; brother-in-law, Garry Thompson of Elsmore; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; son Stephen Galloway; in-laws; two nephews; and one niece.
Cremation has been requested. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the 1st Baptist Church in Altoona. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials have been suggested to the 1st Baptist Church of Altoona and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.