Carol Watson

Carol Elaine Watson, age 75, of Iola, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was born on Dec. 7, 1946, the daughter of Glen and Pauline Michael.
On October 20, 1962, Carol dedicated her life to Jehovah God and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She spent many years as a full-time minister. She was known for her zeal in the ministry and could often be seen preaching from door-to-door and sharing her faith with anyone she met. No matter the situation, Carol would try to find something encouraging or positive to say.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister (Joan Whitlock). Carol is survived by her two children (Michael Shane Watson and Christina Elaine Mynatt), her six grandchildren (Dennis Manchester, Veronica Manchester, Glen Manchester, Trina Hammar, Lilly Mynatt and Enzy Mynatt), and her great-grandchild (Serenity Rose).