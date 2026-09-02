Carol Worthington

Carol Beth Worthington, 71, died June 28, 2026, at Heartland Meadows in Iola.
Carol was born on Nov. 20, 1954, in Iola to Robert Perry Scott and Sue Carol (Hockett) Cowin.
She is survived by her children, Niki Blose of Owasso, Okla., and John Dighero of Joplin; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Cindy Brant and Janet Dreher and brothers Alan Scott and Eric White.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Scott, and brother, Steve Scott.
Carol was a registered nurse for over 55 years; she touched many lives during her career. She never backed down from a challenge.
Cremation has taken place, and she will be laid to rest at the Gas City Cemetery.
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