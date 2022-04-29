Charles Sherwood

Charles Dwight “Charlie,” “Chuck,” “Chas” Sherwood, 88, of Tulsa, Okla., was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Northcott, to Fred and Lola Gladys (Reiter) Sherwood. He passed away suddenly at home on Jan. 21, 2022, in Tulsa.
Charles was a truck driver the better part of 54 years. During this time he took a break and served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962, as a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Stark County LTS 1134. He then returned to truck driving. He eventually became an “Owner/Operator” of his own semi-truck and trailer. After many years, he retired, selling his semi-truck and trailer. This didn’t last too long because he couldn’t stand being still, so he went out and bought another semi-truck and trailer to work a few more years. He loved to tell us stories of all the places he had been and things he had seen while on the road. There wasn’t a highway in the United States that he hadn’t driven on at some time or another. Once he retired the second time, he resorted to driving his zero-turn mower around his property when he wasn’t hanging out at the cafe in Skiatook with his group of friends or sitting on his porch drinking coffee with a neighbor. He was a friend to so many including me but mostly, he is my dad, and has always been there when I needed him most. You are missed. I miss you, Dad!
He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Sherwood) Brown of East Bend, N.C.; six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Sherwood and wife, Betty, of Opelika, Ala.; sister, Lois Ruby of LaHarpe; sister, Rose Mary Johnson and husband, Leon of Burlington; brother, John Sherwood and wife, Melanie, of LaHarpe; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Charles D. Sherwood, and Merrill D. Sherwood; grandson, Shaun M. Davis; parents, Fred and Gladys Sherwood; sister, Betty Gilliland; brothers, Fred Sherwood, Jr., and Tallie Sherwood; and nephew, Willie Ruby.
Christian burial will be celebrated with a graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5 at Geneva Cemetery in Iola, with Chaplain Lloyd W. Houk officiating under the direction of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry, Okla.
Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com and www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
