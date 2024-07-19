Charles Snavely

Charles Glen Snavely, age 73, died in Moran on July 16, 2024.
He was born in Iola on July 25, 1950, to Merle and Jeanette (Stranghoner) Snavely.
Charles was preceded in death by both parents; wife, Shirley; brother, Don Snavely; and sister, Marilyn Meservy.
He is survived by two sons, Andrew Snavely and Mark Snavely; brothers, John Snavely, Butch Snavely, and Joe Snavely; sisters, Nancy Ruby and Ann Born; and granddaughters.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Salem United Methodist Church, 805 Missouri Road, in Iola. Burial will immediately follow at Iola Township Cemetery.
Advertisement
Advertisement