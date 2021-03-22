Charles Wille

Charles Joseph Wille, 82, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
He was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Iola, the oldest son of Carl N. and Irene A. (Haen) Wille.
He and Shirley Danford were married in November 1993, until she passed in 1999. He later married Jerry L. Smith on June 9, 2007.
Charles was drafted into the United States Army November of 1961 where he was stationed in California and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
Viewing took place at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, with graveside services following at 2 p.m. at new St. Martin’s Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends for Life of Yates Center. You may send condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.