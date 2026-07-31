 | Fri, Jul 31, 2026
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Chuck Wood

May 26, 1948 - July 28, 2026

Obituaries

July 31, 2026 - 2:20 PM

Charles Lee “Chuck” Wood, 78, of Westphalia, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at his home.

Born on May 26, 1948, in Ottawa, Kansas, he was the son of Cleo Leroy and Naomi Irene (Anderson) Wood. On Dec. 21, 1968, Chuck and Jean Bierly were united in marriage at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Westphalia.

She survives as do daughters Lori Wood (Todd) Habiger and Karen Wood.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 6:30  p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at St. Teresa Catholic Cemetery in Westphalia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westphalia Lions Club (for playground equipment for the park) and left in care of the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.

Condolences may be sent to  www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

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