Charles Lee “Chuck” Wood, 78, of Westphalia, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at his home.
Born on May 26, 1948, in Ottawa, Kansas, he was the son of Cleo Leroy and Naomi Irene (Anderson) Wood. On Dec. 21, 1968, Chuck and Jean Bierly were united in marriage at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Westphalia.
She survives as do daughters Lori Wood (Todd) Habiger and Karen Wood.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at St. Teresa Catholic Cemetery in Westphalia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westphalia Lions Club (for playground equipment for the park) and left in care of the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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