Cindy Strickler

On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, God welcomed home one of His most beloved, Cynthia (Cindy) Diane Strickler. She was surrounded by so many who loved her as she passed (in fact, the hospital had to keep scolding us because there were too many of us in her room at a time). But that was Cindy; if you knew her, you couldn’t help but love her and want to be around her.
Cindy was born on April 18, 1953, in Kansas City, Mo., to her loving parents Leonard and Joyce Wyatt. She had a wonderful childhood alongside her older sister, Susie, and younger sister, Carol. Still to this day, they couldn’t be around each other longer than five minutes without crying from laughter and so much love.
Cindy attended Shawnee Mission North high school where she enjoyed being a part of the cheerleading team. After graduating in 1971 Cindy attended Kansas State University (GO CATS) where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and met four of her lifelong best friends. The “full moon friends” as they called themselves would plan a trip together every couple years to reminisce, laugh and catch up on life.
In 1972 Cindy met Steve Strickler on a blind date at KSU and the rest is history. After graduating in 1975 with a degree in Early Childhood Education, Steve and Cindy got married and moved to Wisconsin where she became a kindergarten teacher. They eventually moved back home to Iola in 1978 and settled on the family farm where they began raising their family.
Cindy was known for many things — her selfless spirit, her comforting demeanor, and her generosity, just to name a few. But her greatest achievement was her love and adoration for her children and grandchildren — which also earned her her favorite titles of Mom and Nana. She never missed a game, recital or track meet or any reason to cheer on her loves. And you never questioned how proud of you she was or how much she loved you, because she had a way of showing you every single day.
Cindy also enjoyed being a longtime member of PEO in Iola and served on many different committees over the years. She also met three of her very best friends in Iola who have selflessly helped her over the past two years, providing transportation to and from doctors appointments, countless meals and most of all unending love and moral support as she bravely battled melanoma.
Cindy is survived by her loving mother, Joyce Wyatt, her two sisters, Susie Sassenberg and Carol Ashley; Steve Strickler; children, Jason Strickler (Eryn), Cody Strickler (Tegan), and Kayleigh Vaughn (Rob); and her four beautiful grandchildren, Thomas, Remington, Avery and Wyatt, with a fifth grandchild on the way.
Cindy will forever be remembered as the absolute best mom, Nana, daughter, sister, and friend this world has ever known. We take comfort in knowing that she is in the loving arms of her Father and is dancing for joy in the presence of her loved ones who have gone before. The amazing legacy she has left will live on through her family and loved ones.
Cindy’s family will host an outdoor celebration of her life at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Doug Strickler Farms, 1380 1300 St., Iola. They will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 6 o’clock. Memorial contributions may be made to ACARF or the Alzheimer’s Association and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
