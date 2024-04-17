Connie Melendez

Maria Conception Melendez, age 74, of Humboldt, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza, Kansas City, Mo. Connie was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Chanute, to John G. Borjas and Aurora (Romero) Borjas.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Lee Borjas.
She is survived by her husband, Nacho, of the home; and children, Monica (Israel Moran) Melendez, Gary (Kourtney) Melendez, Beto (Courtney) Melendez, Sylvia (P.J.) Schomaker.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Chanute, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanute.
Memorials are suggested to St. Luke’s Kidney Transplant Program, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola,
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
