Craig Corbet, 68, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in Iola.
He was born in Hiawatha, the son of Murl and Dolores (Smith) Corbet, on July 19, 1952. The family lived in Hiawatha until 1961 when they moved to Garden City. In 1965, they moved to Yates Center, where Craig graduated from Yates Center High School in 1970.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1970 to 1974 and in the Air National Guard from 1974 to 1976. Craig was a member of the American Legion in Yates Center for 19 years. He was also a regular blood donor. Craig enjoyed traveling the world with his good friend Greg. He spent a great deal of his time enjoying visits with family and friends. Craig always had music playing wherever he was. He owned and operated Le Roy Locker in Le Roy from 1985 to 2001. In recent years he retired from Gates Corporation in Iola in 2019.
Craig is survived by his son Christopher and wife Stephanie of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and daughter Shannon Swanson of Spring Hill; two sisters, DeeAnn Freeman and husband Jim of Overland Park, and Karen Berman and husband Dave, of Las Vegas; five grandchildren, Emily, Amelia, Caden, Carter, and Crosby and two great-grandchildren, Arabella and Olivia as well as many nieces and nephews. Craig was preceded in death by his parents.
Craig was loved by many for his wisdom and gentle spirit. He will be greatly missed.
All are welcome to attend his service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13. Military honors will be a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home-White Post No. 66, Hiawatha American Legion and sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Live-streaming of the services will be done through Chapel Oaks Funeral Home’s Facebook page.