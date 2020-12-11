Darold Tate

Darold Dean Tate, Jr., age 69, of Bellevue, Ohio, formerly of Iola, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio.
Darold was born June 15, 1951, in Kansas City, the son of Mary (Jacobson) Pettyjohn and the late Darold D. Tate, Sr.
Darold served in the United States Navy on the submarine USS Francis Scott Key. He was also a member of the American Legion in Sandusky.
In addition to his mother, Darold is survived by his daughters, Harmony (Chris) Cote and Saiard (James) Cullen; grandchildren, Cheyann (Alex) Iannantuono, Koen Cote, Kaitlyn Cullen and Ashlee Cullen; great-grandchild, Helaina Iannantuono; sister, Kathy Vomund; and half-brother, Danny Pettyjohn.
In addition to his father, Darold is preceded in death by his sister, Diana Tate.
Services for Darold will be private.