Dean Head, 75, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Dean was born Jan. 30, 1947, to Thomas Andrew Head and Blanche Marie (Charlie) Head in Iola. Dean attended school in Iola, and graduated with the class of 1966. Dean married Linda (Roush) Head on Dec. 21, 1968, in Iola. Their union was blessed with two children. After school, Dean served in the United States Navy for almost four years. Dean worked for Gates for 22 years before retiring in 2009.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Blanche Head; siblings, Ed, Betty, Wilma, Daryl and Lois; grandson, Dustin Dozier and great-grandson, Cason Dozier.
Dean is survived by his wife of the home, Linda Head; son, Dean (Amanda) Head Jr. and daughter, Patricia (Mark) Dozier; grandchildren, Brittany (Matt) Mulvaney of Georgia, Gabby (Josh) Yager of Alabama, Chris and Dakota Dozier of Kansas; great-grandchildren, Ryker Yager, Cloyce Dozier and Killian Manger; and numerous other family members and friends.
A graveside service with military honors to honor the life of Dean and his years of service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Family will greet friends at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service starting at 1 o’clock, prior to the service before leaving in procession to the cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
