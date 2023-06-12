Col. Murl D. “Dee” Munger, 92, of Carlisle, Pa., died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at his residence. Col. Munger and his wife, Joan, spent several years in Iola, while he was commander of the local Kansas National Guard.
Dee was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Tulsa, Okla., son of the late Murl Don and Vica (Eastwood) Munger Young.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Deborah Davison (Alan), Missouri; Vicky Munger-Husler, Mechanicsburg, Pa.; Terry Munger-McCrum (Duane), Missouri; his son Murl D. Munger (Jennifer), South Carolina; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dee was preceded in death by his grandson Heston J. Husler and his son-in-law Heston V. Husler.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals For Children, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement