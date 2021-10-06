Delma Nutz

Delma P. Nutz, 94, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
Delma was born July 12, 1927, in LaHarpe to Clarence McVey and Pauline (Davis) McVey.
Delma attended LaHarpe High School until she married Wilbern (Dib) Colgin on Oct. 3, 1943. They lived in several places in Allen County and raised their four children in LaHarpe. They were married 29 years when Wilbern passed away. Delma and Alan Nutz were married on Feb. 14, 1975, and they were married 33 years.
Delma was a member of Iola First Baptist Church until she suffered a stroke, which put her in Windsor Place for the last four-plus years. She loved Windsor Place and the caring staff, and so did her children. They were the best, caring for Mom when she could no longer care for herself.
Delma was a daycare provider in LaHarpe for many years. Many children were raised in her care, with many keeping in touch long after they left to go to school. She held a variety of jobs in the area. She worked for several care homes, became the owner of Delma’s Grocery in LaHarpe, drove a Head Start bus, helped get the LaHarpe Friendship Meal site going and when she and Al moved to Iola, she continued to work at the Friendship Meal site in Iola.
Delma loved to attend senior dances, playing cards, camping, fishing, and watching the Major League ball games with Al. She sewed her daughters’ dresses and loved cooking and baking. She was a 4-H leader, teaching cooking and baking while Dad helped with woodworking. They were active in their children’s activities, like skating, piano lessons, playing softball, and going to a movie. Delma and Al were very active in the LaHarpe VFW. Al was the chaplain and Delma was part of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Delma was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Pauline McVey; husbands, Wilbern and Alan; brothers, Wayne McVey, Earl McVey, Vernon McVey; children, Deloris “Dee” Johnson, James “Jimmie” Colgin; son-in-law, Jim Johnson; granddaughter, Lucinda Seeber; and companion, Elvin Foster.
Delma is survived by her children, Sandy (Cecil) Beaman, Belle Plaine, Betty (Wayne) Seeber, Troy, Mo., Dora Colgin Lynch (Jimmie); brother, Dale McVey, Moran; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
A funeral service honoring Delma’s life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Iola First Baptist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement