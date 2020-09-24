Dennis Womelsdorf, age 55, of LaHarpe, died Sept. 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1964, in Fort Scott, to Charles Womelsdorf, Sr. and Lois (Marvin) Womelsdorf.
Dennis married Sandra (Skaggs) Perez on Oct. 9, 1988. They divorced after having three children.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Charles Womelsdorf, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lois (Marvin) Womelsdorf of Iola; his son, Casey Womelsdorf of Nebraska; and two daughters, Lacey and Tacey Womelsdorf of Humboldt.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.