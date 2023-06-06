Diana L. Stanford Fulton, 63, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at her home in Melvern, with family at her side.
She was born Nov. 5, 1959, to Billy and Margie (Stone) Stanford in Chanute.
Diana married Ronald Fulton on Feb. 13, 2004.
Diana is preceded in death by her brother Sam, and her daughter Diana Rae.
Diana is survived by her husband Ronald; her daughter Tina (Calvin) Valentine of Carbondale; her son James Myers of Vassar; grandchildren, Timmy, Hayley (Mike), Paul, Austin, Bri, Eric, Christopher, Kira, Mylee, Mia, and many great- grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Lone Elm Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Diana Fulton Memorial Fund, payable to Tina Valentine and may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
