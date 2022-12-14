William Donald “Don” Ellison, 94, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was born on Nov. 29, 1928, to John W. Ellison and Mary Feeney Ellison at the St. John’s Hospital in Iola. He grew up on a farm in Woodson County.
Don attended Prairie Center Grade School and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1946.
Don and Lorene Mowry were united in marriage on July 16, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt. He and Lorene owned and operated a farm west of Humboldt for many years. He retired from Gates Rubber Company as a supervisor and drove a school bus for ANW Special Education Co-Op for 17 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lorene, his parents, sister Joan Rues and son-in-law Michael Klarner.
Don is survived by sons, David (Amy) Ellison and Doug Ellison, Humboldt; daughters, Lisa Klarner, Alba, Mo., Lucinda Ellison-Lu, Bryn Mawr, Pa., and Loretta (Brad) Ozbun, Rose Hill; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Humboldt Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt or the Diabetes Association and may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
