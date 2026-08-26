Donald Barnes

Donald Wayne Barnes, age 88, of Iola, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Joplin, Mo.
Donald was born on Aug. 28, 1937, in Iola, to Vernon and Alice (Madison) Barnes.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Delia Barnes. He is survived by his daughter, Dawna Louann Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service to help with funeral expenses.
A visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in The Venue, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Inurnment will take place privately later at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
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