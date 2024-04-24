Donald Scheibmeir

Donald Joseph Scheibmeir, age 94, Piqua, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024, at Yates Center Health & Rehab, Yates Center. Don was born Sept. 26, 1929, in Piqua, Kansas, to John A. Scheibmeir and Edith M. (Trout) Scheibmeir.
Don graduated in 1947 from Iola High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Medal, three bronze stars, United Nations Service Medal, and in 2022 was awarded the Ambassador For Peace Medal from the South Korean government.
Don married Theresa L. Sicka on Dec. 27, 1950, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Piqua. To this union seven children were born. Theresa preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 1999.
Don and Janice Sims were married Nov. 29, 2003, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola.
Don was a life-long farmer and gardener in Woodson County. He was awarded the Soil Conservation Award for Woodson County. He initiated the St. Martin’s Veterans’ Memorial Wall. Don served on the Farmer’s Home Administration Board and Piqua Cooperative Board. He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.
Don liked to hunt, fish, dance, and play cards. He enjoyed sports, especially the KC Royals and Kansas City Chiefs. Don was known as a wonderful storyteller, liked laughing and having a good time, and always enjoyed a good joke.
Don gave his family the love of land, family, hard work, and good food.
Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa; his parents; his son, Scott Scheibmeir; sons-in-law, Merold Devenport, Fredrick Tiblow; brothers, Edward, Gene, Lloyd, Jerry; and sisters, Pauline Diebolt, Bernice Heiman.
Don is survived by his wife, Janice, of the home; children, Sandy Devenport, Cindy Tiblow, Doug (Janet) Scheibmeir, Lori (Mike) Blake, Brad (Debbie) Scheibmeir, Brenda (Keith) Patton; step-daughters, Christine (Doug) Sevart, Cheryl (Doyle) Fulsom, Cathy (Tim) West, Cindy (Bill) Spoon; 28 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marita West, Emma Mae Frazier; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Martin’s Oratory, Piqua, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10. Interment will follow in St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Martin’s Cemetery Fund. Memorial contributions will be used for cemetery maintenance and for St. Martin’s Veterans’ Memorial Wall that is located in St. Martin’s Cemetery. Memorials may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
