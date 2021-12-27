Doris Bradford

Doris Elaine Bradford, age 89, of Iola, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Heartland Meadows, Iola. Doris was born Sept. 23, 1932, in LaHarpe, to Kay Crawford and Agnes (Robb) Crawford.
Doris graduated in 1950 from Kincaid High School. Doris and Richard Bradford were married May 19, 1950, in Kincaid. They were married 71 years.
Doris was the Allen County Weed Supervisor for 17 years, retiring in 1997.
Doris loved taking care of her family, her cats, and watching soap operas.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dale Bradford; granddaughter, Kelsey Bradford; daughter-in-law, Kim Bradford; four sisters; and one brother.
Doris is survived by her husband, Richard, of the home; sons, Jack Bradford (Donna), St. Augustine, Fla., Paul Bradford (Kim), Wichita; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. A funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 30, in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola,
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
