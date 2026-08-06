Dwight Grogan

Dwight Eugene Grogan, age 70, of Colony, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at his residence. Dwight was born Sept. 5, 1955, in Iola, to Carl K. Grogan and Pauline (Madison) Grogan.
Dwight enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for 20 years.
Dwight and Linda Marsolek were married Jan. 1, 1994, in Las Vegas.
She survives, as do children, Chastity (James) Crosby and Crystal (Mike) Underbakke.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2026,bin the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. A private family inurnment will be later in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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