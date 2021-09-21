Dwight Mynatt

Dwight Evans Mynatt, rural LaHarpe, passed away, peacefully surrounded by his children on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Moran Manor in Moran.
Dwight was born on June 22, 1944, to Evans R. Mynatt and Blanche (Cuppet) Mynatt. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn (Esslinger) of the home.
Dwight is the beloved father of Greg (Carol) Thurman, of Wyandotte, Okla., Mashawna (Troy) Thompson of Edwardsville, Mica Mynatt of Moran, Sarah (Dusty) Trout of Mindenmines, Mo., and Chris (Paula) George, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Dwight leaves behind grandchildren, Michael Thurman, Ashley Garcia, Joseph Thurman, Austin Winkler, Rebekah, Dominick and Lyra Thompson, Christina, Lily and Enzy Mynatt, Connor and Cooper Trout, Dana Squailia, Alex and Tim George, along with five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Phyllis Parr of Colorado Springs, Aileen Wilson of Iola; many nephews and nieces, as well as a very close friend from Nebraska, Jim Kunkel.
Dwight is preceded in death by his parents, brother Max, and his brother-in-laws Herb Wilson and Jim Parr.
Dwight grew up working on the family dairy farm and graduating from Marmaton Valley High School, Moran, in 1962. After graduation Dwight had a milk route and worked in construction until he was called to serve in Vietnam. He was a Navy “Seabee,” Mobile Construction Battalion Engineer. He completed his training as an E4 and was later field promoted to an E6. Upon returning from his two tours of military service in 1969 with an honorable discharge, he took over his parent’s dairy farm where he mentored his niece and many nephews with jobs helping on the farm.
After selling the dairy herd, Dwight started Mynatt Crane Service. During the winters when the need for cranes would slow, he would head to Antarctica where he worked as a construction assistant to the scientist for seven seasons. He enjoyed doing presentations of his adventures at Antarctica. He married Carolyn Esslinger in 1997. Dwight sold his cranes and worked as a polar crane operator at several nuclear power plants alongside his wife Carolyn and ended his working career as a crane operator with Belger Cartage Service retiring in 2008. After retirement he kept busy fixing things on the farm, traveling, reading and visiting with family and friends.
Dwight was a 32nd degree Mason, a member for 50 years, and a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He obtained his private pilot’s license and enjoyed many flights in his Piper Tri-pacer.
Services to honor the life of Dwight will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow at Leanna Cemetery in Savonburg.
Memorials in honor of Dwight are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
