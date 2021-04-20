Earl Eugene Bell, age 92, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Life Care of Seneca. Earl was born Feb. 10, 1929, on a farm northeast of Goff, to Everton Albert Bell and Hulda Iva (Bareiss) Bell.
Earl and Elsie Pearl Nagunst were married in Sabetha, on Oct. 3, 1951. He served in the U.S. Army anti-aircraft artillery during the Korean War.
Earl attended Frankfort Pilgrim College in Indiana to obtain his Minister’s Certificate of Ordination. He pastored at Pilgrim Holiness Church in Iola until it merged with Wesleyan Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Highland Cemetery, 1800 N.Cottonwood, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Life Care of Seneca, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.