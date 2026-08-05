Edward Eugene Prock, Sr., age 78, of Iola, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Via Christi – St. Francis Hospital, Wichita.
Ed was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Iola, to James Prock and Frances (Turner) Prock.
Ed and Alice Johnson were married Sept. 20, 2003, in Iola.
She survives, as do children, Marsha (Richard) Kumalae; son, James (Gracie) Prock; and stepchildren, Wendy (Shane) Herrod, Chadd (Melissa) Nolen and Zachary Nolen.
Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Prock, and son, Edward Prock, Jr.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Inurnment will be later at the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with to the funeral home
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
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