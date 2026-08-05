 | Thu, Aug 06, 2026
Menu Search Log in

Ed Prock

Feb. 28, 1948 - Aug. 3, 2026

Obituaries

August 5, 2026 - 1:56 PM

Edward Eugene Prock, Sr., age 78, of Iola, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Via Christi – St. Francis Hospital, Wichita.

Ed was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Iola, to James Prock and Frances (Turner) Prock.

Ed and Alice Johnson were married Sept. 20, 2003, in Iola.

She survives, as do children, Marsha (Richard) Kumalae; son, James (Gracie) Prock; and stepchildren, Wendy (Shane) Herrod, Chadd (Melissa) Nolen and Zachary Nolen.

Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Prock, and son, Edward Prock, Jr.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.  Thursday, Aug. 20, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.  Inurnment will be later at the LaHarpe Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with to the funeral home

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
June 3, 2024
September 18, 2018
January 28, 2015
September 6, 2011
Most Popular