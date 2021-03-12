Glenn Eric Wray of Fort Scott passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Kansas City Hospice House after a battle with Stage IV lung cancer.
Eric was born to Maurice and Dorothy Wray on February 11, 1959, in Iola, and raised on the Wray family farm, across the road from the old Silverleaf School. He was baptized in the First Christian Church in Iola and attended Iola schools.
After some bumpy years in life, Eric accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and became a member of Community Christian Church in Fort Scott.
For 16 years, Eric was an equipment operator for Blattner, the largest wind turbine contractor in North America. He took great pride in his black GMC Denali pickup and his two dogs, Scooter and Sissy.
Eric is fondly remembered by his older brother, Mike (Barbara), Austin, Texas; two nephews; a niece; his wife; along with numerous cousins and friends. Eric was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Hal.
The family thanks Pastor Dusty Drake, and Simran Elder, M.D., from Advent Health System, Shawnee Mission, and other medical professionals who provided his care.
A private memorial and celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, Advent Health System, Oncology Dept., Shawnee Mission, Kan., or Community Christian Church, Fort Scott.