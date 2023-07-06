MUNCIE, Ind. — Fred Wiley Grant, 79, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home.
Fred Wiley Grant, better known as Wiley, was born on October 26, 1943 in Wichita, to Paul W. Grant and Mary M. Gallop. He grew up in Gas and graduated from Iola High School in 1961. He then attended Iola Junior College before joining the Navy. While in the Navy, he flew anti-submarine missions from the aircraft carriers USS Intrepid, USS Randolph, and USS Wasp. He was also a participant in the recovery operations of the Gemini IX space capsule.
Following the Navy, Wiley flew corporate and charter commercial planes where he met his wife of 38 years, Constance Ritchie. Wiley flew for many corporations in the Muncie area such as: Paws Inc., Ontario Corporation, and Saint Gobain Containers. During his career with Paws Inc., he was recognized for setting two airspeed records.
Wiley was an avid pilot and flew as often as he could. When he wasn’t in the sky, he spent time enjoying nature and wildlife in his own backyard in Eaton. He was well known for his dedicated participation in local organizations such as, Muncie Junto, Muncie Amvets, and Quiet Birdmen of Indianapolis. He was a lifelong learner who earned his BS of Professional Aeronautics from Embry Riddle at the age of 60.
Wiley is survived by his wife, Constance Grant; his four children, Amy (Eric) Laster of Kittery, Maine, Wiley (Calista) Grant of El Paso, Texas, Jeffrey Grant of Houston, Texas, and Emily (Nathan) Hansel of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Jack, Bradley, and Avery Settele, William, Grady, and Diana Grant; and one brother Kenneth (Nina) Grant.
Wiley was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Paul; and brother, Gerald Grant.
Funeral Services with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel in Muncie. Cremation will take place following services.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Wiley’s name to the donor’s favorite charity; condolences may be left at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement