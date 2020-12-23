Frieda Nelson, age 90, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Dec. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family in Overland Park. She was born on June 24, 1930, in Randolph, Missouri to Otto and Caroline Burau.
Frieda graduated from Turner High School and immediately began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She met Duane Nelson and they were married on Nov. 21, 1953. They spent 67 wonderful years together. During their marriage, she stayed home and cared for their three daughters.
Frieda was a very talented seamstress and spent many hours sewing clothes for her family. After the children were grown, she and Duane enjoyed many travels with family and friends.
They were also blessed with ten grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Frieda was always available and excited to help out and spend time with them.
Frieda and Duane spent many hours volunteering at Powell Gardens, Blue Valley Schools, and Church of the Resurrection, especially the Backpack Program where they developed many dear friendships. Frieda had an amazing caring spirit and always looked for ways to help others.
Frieda is the loving mother of Cheryl Sparks (Terry) of Iola,, Terri Toland (Carl) of Grain Valley, Mo., and Nancy Mahoney (Jim) of Overland Park. She is also the cherished grandmother of Mindy Stokes (Jeff), Laura Dale (David), Diane Enlow (Andrew), Ryan Sparks (Adie), Shawn Sparks (Aubrey), Jenni Hotle (Matt), Jeff Davis (Marcy), Jamie Mahoney (Lauren), Eric Sparks (Jenna), Allie Mahoney and 26 beautiful great grandchildren.
Freida was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carl Burau, and sister Margaret Ennis.
Frieda lives on in the hearts of all those who love her. The family would like to thank Prairie Elder Care for the loving care she received there.
A graveside service will take place at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Mo., at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Backpack Ministry at the Church of the Resurrection. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.PenwellgabelKC.com.