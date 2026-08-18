 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Gail Wolford

Jan. 9, 1954 — Aug. 14, 2026

Obituaries

August 18, 2026 - 3:33 PM

Gail Jean Wolford, 72, of Iola, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at her home. 

Gail was born Jan. 9, 1954, in Iola, to Clarence June Wolford and Amanda Emmaline (Huskey) Wolford.

She is survived by a sister, Glenda J. (Wolford) Aikins, along with nieces and nephews. 

A visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20,  in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola.

Memorials are suggested to Iola First Assembly of God Church or to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

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