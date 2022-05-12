Carroll Eugene (Gene) Smith, 63, of Humboldt passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gene was born on June 14, 1958 in Frankfurt, Germany. He was born to Alma Geniveve (Smith) Loving and Kenneth E Smith.
He lived in Southwestern Missouri most of his life. He graduated from East Newton high school where he played football and was on the wrestling team.
He loved life more than life itself. His grandchildren were his life. He was a member of the Methodist Church in Humboldt, Kansas. He was retired from the State of Missouri helping young children and in his spare time he loved to crochet and spend time with his family on the boat.
He was an amazing husband, father, son, but most of all he loved the Lord. He will always be remembered for giving his all and fighting for what he thought was right and helping people in.
Gene is survived by his wife, Debbie Smith of Humboldt; his daughter, Cheryle McVey and husband Ricky of Merriam; son Gene Smith Jr. of Iola; and six grandchildren, Jaden Smith, Hunter Reed, Jada Hodson, Joslyn Reed, Skyelin Griffin and Zaiden Davis.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Alma and Kenneth.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Humboldt United Methodist Church. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
