George “Matt” Woodrow

George Madison “Matt” Woodrow was born on April 27, 1951, in Cartersville, Ga., and left this earth on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Matt lived a full life. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the Carrier Independence. Matt worked hard, doing well at so many jobs in so many parts of the country. There are too many stories to be told.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Helene H. and George H. Woodrow, III; and brother, Stephen.
Matt is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis; her 4 daughters and their families; daughters, Rebecca Lehman (Marc), Sarah Sredzinski (Mike); grandchildren, Victoria, Brianna, Marcus and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Nathaniel, Emma; sister, Jeanne Cloud; niece, Alicia Cloud; and nephew, James Cloud.
Matt was kind, generous and loving, but with a wicked sense of humor. He loved his family, friends, music, NASCAR, fireworks and America. But mostly Matt loved the Lord, and Phyllis, who captured his heart at the age of 15, and whom he married in 2011.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph, Mo. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.