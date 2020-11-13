George Poffenbarger

George Raymond Poffenbarger, 87, of Iola, passed away early Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born Nov. 6, 1933, at Iola, the son of Oscar and Mary (Hoff) Pofffenbarger.
George grew up in the Iola area and graduated from Iola High School. On May 28, 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served overseas for nearly three years during the Korean War aboard the USS Askari, Montrose and Comstock. Upon his honorable discharge on August 30, 1954, he was awarded the United Nations Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
George was a 42-year member of the American Legion. He was a member of the La Harpe post until moving to Toronto where he was a member until they closed. He then transferred to the Yates Center Post.
On October 29, 1953, he and Frances Mae Heinrich were married in Iola. They made their home in LaHarpe. In 1996, they moved to Toronto Lake.
Over the years, George worked at a bowling alley, drove a truck for Rainbow Bread, worked at Walton Foundry in Iola, and served as the utility supervisor for the City of La Harpe. He retired but went back to work for the Department of Wildlife and Parks at Toronto Lake until he retired again.
Frances preceded George in death on March 19, 2017, following 63 years of marriage.
George loved the outdoors and animals, and enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He was active in many clubs and organizations over the years. He also served as a Reserve Officer for the Allen County Sheriff’s Dept.
George enjoyed being with his family and friends. Wherever he was he would always have a good joke to share and make people smile.
He leaves two sons, Rick Poffenbarger, Opolis, and Roy Poffenbarger, La Harpe; five grandchildren, Tisha Maloney and husband Mike, Jason Poffenbarger, Tarra Lampe, Nick Poffenbarger and Crisma Poffenbarger; eight great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Private family memorial services will take place Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center.
Graveside services will take place at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Toronto Cemetery with the public invited. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodson Post 13, American Legion, and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.