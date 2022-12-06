Georgia Rea

Georgia Phyllis Rea, 94, of Colorado Springs, Colo., died surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
Phyllis was born March 12, 1928, in Colony, to William Allison Brooks and Alice Geneva (Denton) Brooks. She married Robert Dale Rea on March 28, 1947, in Lyndon.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband and grandsons, Seann Michael Rea and Robert James Rea.
Phyllis is survived by Jon Michael Rea (Jane), Steven Dale Rea (Trudy), William Mark Rea (Diane), Barbara Ewing, Kelly Johnston (Ron), 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren on the way.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 527, Monte Vista, CO 81144.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement