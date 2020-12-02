Gladys Crawford

Gladys Marie Crawford, age 96, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Marie was born Nov. 7, 1924, to Silas Shelton and Lillie E. (Lowe) Morgan in Gas. Marie was the youngest of 11 children. She attended school in LaHarpe.
Marie married Warren Murphey in 1940, and their union was blessed with three children. They later divorced. In 1968, Marie married Donald G. Crawford.
Marie was a well-known waitress at Menegay’s, later working at Montgomery Ward as a clerk. After retiring, she moved to Arizona with Don where she received awards for hours dedicated to volunteering at multiple museums. On Wednesdays, you could find her at McDonald’s with the “Ladies of the Round Table,” having coffee. In her spare time, she would watch the shopping channels where she would load up with all of the most fashionable bling.
Marie will be remembered for her sweet demeanor and her compassion for others. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Crawford; parents, Silas Shelton and Lillie E. Morgan; eight brothers; two sisters; and an infant sister.
Marie is survived by children Gary Murphey of Iola, Susan Murphey-Maddox of El Dorado, and Edward Murphey and wife, Teresa of Iola; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Memorials in honor of Marie are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.