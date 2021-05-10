Gloria Luker

Gloria Delonia Luker, age 87, of Uniontown, died Friday, May 07, 2021, at Moran Manor in Moran.
Gloria was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Troy, Ala., the daughter of J.P. Colquitt and Lillie B. Griggs Colquitt. Gloria spent her childhood years in Troy, graduating from high school in 1953. She married Eldon D. Luker on April 7, 1955, in Troy. They made their home in Uniontown, working together on the farm. Gloria was a friend to many, someone who never met a stranger. She was a member of the Paint Creek Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday School and served as moderator of the church for many years.
Survivors include: her husband Eldon of the home; a daughter, Marita J. Tanner and husband Albert, Uniontown; a son, Brent D. Luker and wife Andrea, Overland Park; and granddaughters, Meredith Luker, Alyssa Luker and Brittany Jo Tanner. She was preceded in death by a son, William K. “Bill” Luker, five brothers, two sisters and her parents.
Rev. Chub Bolling will conduct memorial services at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Burial of cremains will follow in the Marion Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to either the Beacon or Uniontown High School and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.