Gloria Swift

Gloria S. Springston Swift, 70, Iola, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Iola.
Gloria Sue Blevins was born on Feb. 8, 1952, in Yates Center, the third of seven children born to Roy Eugene and Pauline Verena (Damron) Blevins.
Gloria married Dennis Springston on March 2, 1967. They later divorced. She married Clayton Swift on April 22, 2006. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2010.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Shane Springston, on Oct. 30, 1985; daughter, Shelly Musgrove in May 2009; and a grandson, Dustin Dozier on Nov. 12, 2020.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
