Harley Fuhrman

Harley Louis Fuhrman, age 86, a resident of Bronson, Kan., left his earthly home to join the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2026, with his loved ones by his side. Harley was born to G. Leslie “Pete” Fuhrman and Bertha (Perry) Fuhrman on Nov. 26, 1939, in Bronson.
Harley attended the Dry Ridge one-room schoolhouse for his primary education and then attended high school at Blue Mound, Kan., where he graduated with the Class of 1958. Harley attended Fort Scott Community College where he played basketball and football, graduating in 1961.
He enlisted with the U.S. Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1964. Harley spent his entire life as a farmer and rancher, in partnership with his brother until 1978, when he and Beverly ventured out on their own.
Harley enjoyed bowling for over 40 years. He bowled in men’s leagues, mixed leagues and bowled in many tournaments. His men’s team won the Kansas State Bowling Tournament in 1977.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed working with his hands, not only on the farm, but as a master wood craftsman. Harley made each of his grandchildren a bed and toy chest. He was diverse in his ability, making china hutches, entertainment centers, beds, dressers and corner cabinets for family members. He also assisted in adding the annex to the Bronson United Methodist Church.
Harley enjoyed camping and going on vacation with his children and other family members. He also enjoyed other travels with his family to Alaska, Italy and most recently a cruise to the Caribbean.
Harley served as a board member for several organizations including USD 235 School Board, Moran Co-op and Farm Bureau. He was an ACCO Seed and Vigortone dealer.
Harley married Beverly Jo Bacon on June 19, 1966, in Bronson. This union was blessed with two children, Christine M. and W. Kenneth.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy Fuhrman and wife, Luella and Duane Fuhrman and wife, Deanna; a sister, Helen Rife, and husband, Sam.
Harley is survived by his loyal wife, Beverly of 59 years; his daughter, Christine M. Hanna and husband, Aric; and his son, W. Kenneth Fuhrman and wife, Sue; grandchildren, Haylee J. Hanna and husband, Nick Watson, Brody B. Hanna and wife, Karli, Chance W. Fuhrman and Alexa Fuhrman; a great-grandson, Asher A. Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor Tracy Smith will conduct funeral services at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 28, at Bronson United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the Bronson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Bronson United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to Bronson United Methodist Church and may be left in care of Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
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