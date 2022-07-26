Harold (Snooks) Thornhill

Harold Keith (Snooks) Thornhill, 82, Iola, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital.
Snooks was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Iola, to Russell C. Thornhill and Vina Thornhill.
Snooks and Barbara JoAnne Thornhill were married in Oklahoma on June 23, 1975. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by several relatives in the Iola area.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
