Helen Allen

Helen Marie (Betz) Allen, 88, Raymore, Mo., and formerly of Humboldt and Elsmore, died Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Helen was born in Sullivan, Mo., on March 6, 1935, the third of four children of Bryan Landis and Edna Mae (Phillips) Betz.
She was married for 59 years to Perry Joseph Allen, who preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2017.
She is survived by five children: Linda (Scott) Clements, Pamela (Jim) Wood, Sandra Allen, Perry Jr (Karen) Allen and John Allen; a brother, Charles Betz; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Our Lady of Lord’s Catholic Church in Harrisonville. Inurnment will be in Sullivan, Mo.

