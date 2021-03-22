Helen Goodner

Helen Louise Goodner, age 75, of Iola, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2021, at the Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
She was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Tifft) Handy. Helen graduated from North Troy, Vt., and then from Manchester, N.H., with a degree in nursing. She served the Iola community for forty years as a nurse in various nursing homes.
Helen married Raymond E. Goodner on July 21, 1985, in Iola.
Helen enjoyed flowers and animals, and had great faith in God.
She was a very giving individual and would do anything for anyone. Family was important to her; she lived for her children.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gertrude Handy; husband, Raymond E. Goodner; brother, Louie Handy; and daughter-in-law, Juanita Bruce.
She is survived by her children, Robert Bruce of Fredonia, Thomas Bruce of Chanute; Tina Craft of the home, Barbara Berry and husband Jim of Iola; grandchildren, Ciara Kuron, Jonathan Martin, L.J. Sherwood, Christopher Moore and fiancé Whitney Davis, Raymond Branstetter and wife Shay, Judith Branstetter, Cellia Branstetter, and Hannah Bruce; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenny Burgeon and spouse, and Richard Handy and spouse, both of Vermont.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Iola, with burial to follow in Gas Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to A.C.A.R.F. or Humanity House.
